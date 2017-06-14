Fretboard Journal

Podcast 153: Luthier Nate Wood of Stahman Guitars

On this week’s Fretboard Journal Podcast, we talk to luthier Nate Wood, out of Springfield, Oregon. At last month’s La Conner Guitar Festival, Nate regaled us with guitarmaking tales so we quickly hatched a plan to bring him on the show. Before launching his own guitar and guitar repair...

La Conner Guitar Festival: A Recap

La Conner, Washington is a sleepy little town located about an hour north of Seattle. For us locals, it’s best known more for its tulips (the region holds an annual tulip festival that draws thousands), cute little shops and fresh oysters. Guitars? Aside from a few guitar makers who happen...

